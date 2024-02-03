Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

