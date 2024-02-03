Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 5,035,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.