Philip C. Strassburger Sells 6,831 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.18 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

