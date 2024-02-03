PGGM Investments Sells 749 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.75. 1,823,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.