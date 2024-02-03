PGGM Investments Sells 431 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.30. 337,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.12. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $622.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

