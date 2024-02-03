PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $114,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

