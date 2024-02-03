PGGM Investments Purchases 11,468 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Electric were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. 4,871,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

