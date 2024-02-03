PGGM Investments Has $275.19 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,587 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 4.7% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 0.27% of Prologis worth $275,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

