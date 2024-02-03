PGGM Investments Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Linde were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.09. 2,218,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

