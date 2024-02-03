PGGM Investments Has $146.71 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 379,603 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.57% of Extra Space Storage worth $146,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. 944,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

