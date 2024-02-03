PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,027,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 604,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,083. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

