PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,587 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Realty Income worth $77,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 7,480,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,742. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

