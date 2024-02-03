PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR traded up $108.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7,319.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,988.99 and a 52-week high of $7,423.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,870.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6,350.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 427.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

