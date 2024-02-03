PGGM Investments Acquires 4,920 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

