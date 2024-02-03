PGGM Investments Acquires 18,248 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.60. 427,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,585. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,444. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

