PGGM Investments Acquires 16,311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,204 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 71,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $634.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

