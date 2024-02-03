Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $373.85. 343,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $413.61.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

