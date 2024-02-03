Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

