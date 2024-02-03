Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,963,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.51. 3,973,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.