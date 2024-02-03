Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.32. The company had a trading volume of 854,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.61. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.