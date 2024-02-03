Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 282,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 83,309 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,803,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,193,354. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.