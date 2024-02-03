Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,579,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,931,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.