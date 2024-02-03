Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,174 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 54,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $709.48. 2,377,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.27 and a 200 day moving average of $593.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $714.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock worth $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

