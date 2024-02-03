Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,344 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

MDY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $505.01. 1,234,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.