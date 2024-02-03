Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.24 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

