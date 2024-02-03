Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

