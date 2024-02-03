PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.