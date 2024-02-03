Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 676,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after buying an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 683,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,264. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.