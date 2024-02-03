Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.99%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,090,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

