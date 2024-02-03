Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Up 0.4%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.44. 197,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 227,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
