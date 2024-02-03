Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 1,541 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $91,211.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,577.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Saturday, January 27th, Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $57,243.76.

On Monday, January 1st, Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palomar by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.