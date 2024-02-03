Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (PPBI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.