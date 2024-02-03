Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCM stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
