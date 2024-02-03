Oxen 1-Day Volume Hits $6,959.24 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $6,959.24 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,038.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00158695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00554386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00390005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00170491 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,566,887 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

