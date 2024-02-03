Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $155.74 and last traded at $155.68, with a volume of 450294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

