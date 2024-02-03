Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.79

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 78380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Otter Tail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

