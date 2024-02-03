Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.79

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 78380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail
In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.