Opus Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 1.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

EXC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 5,819,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,243. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

