Opus Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

