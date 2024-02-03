Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $246.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.