Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

