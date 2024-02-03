Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 63,470 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,470 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

