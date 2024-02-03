Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.