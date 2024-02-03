Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

