Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

