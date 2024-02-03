Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

