Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.26 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.55.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.