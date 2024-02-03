Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,112.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $110,721.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $560,343.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,112.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,416 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

