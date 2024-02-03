Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.51% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3,386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. 9,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,678. The firm has a market cap of $470.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

