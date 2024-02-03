Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

