NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 176,376 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

